SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Deebo Samuel's prolific rookie season will end in Super Bowl LIV.

The former Gamecock receiver and do-it-all playmaker clinched a spot in this year's Super Bowl after he and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship Sunday.

Also see: What we learned from Saturday's big hoops win

Samuel hauled in two receptions for 43 yards, including viciously bulldozing a poor soul in the Packer secondary. He'd also have two rushes for 43 yards with a long run of 32 yards.

The rookie is in the midst of a stellar rookie season for the first-place 49ers, coming into Sunday's game with 57 catches for 802 yards and three touchdowns.

Samuel is currently fourth among NFL rookies in receptions and yards and first in catches of 20-plus yards so far this season with 17.

He'll match up against former teammate in this year's Super Bowl with Rashad Fenton, Chris Lammons and the Kansas City Chiefs punching their ticket earlier Sunday with an 11-point win over the Titans.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled for Feb. 2 on FOX.

Also see: Junior day scoop

Samuel was an All-American at South Carolina, catching 148 passes for 2,076 yards, rushing 25 times for 154 yards and returning kicks all four seasons for over 1,200 yards.

He'd finish his career with 27 career touchdowns: 16 receiving, seven rushing and four kickoff returns.