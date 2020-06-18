 South Carolina football: Deebo Samuel suffers broken foot
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-18 14:22:29 -0500') }}

Deebo Samuel suffers broken foot

Wes Mitchell • GamecockCentral
Former South Carolina All-American and current San Francisco 49ers standout Deebo Samuel suffered a broken foot while training in Nashville Monday and is undergoing surgery Thursday to repair it.

The news was first reported by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and later confirmed by the 49ers.

The injury is a Jones fracture and Samuel is expected back sometime early in the season.

In his rookie NFL season last year, Samuel caught 57 passes for 802 yards and three touchdowns.

Samuel's junior season at South Carolina was ended just three games in when he suffered a broken leg.

