Defensive back enters transfer portal

One of South Carolina's rotational defensive backs is in the transfer portal, GamecockCentral confirmed.

Jahmar Brown is in the portal after a limited role in Clayton White's defense this season.

Brown played in eight games with just 11 total tackles and one pass defended. He had one fumble recovery and should have had a defensive touchdown but let go of the ball before the goal line.



Coming to school and being talked about as a potential contributor, he started his career as a linebacker before moving full time to defensive back this offseason.

The Gamecocks' regular season ended just over a week ago and South Carolina will begin bowl prep next week for the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 against North Carolina.