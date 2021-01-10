Delaware linebacker transfer arrives in Columbia with something to prove
Former Smyrna (Del.) linebacker Debo Williams collected nearly 500 tackles during his four-year high school career but the offers to play at the Power 5 level didn't come at the time.The three-time...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news