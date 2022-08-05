DeMatha Catholic OT Tosin Babalade Commits to South Carolina

South Carolina has secured another commitment for the Class of 2023 cycle, as 6-foot-5, 295-pound DeMatha Catholic offensive tackle Tosin Babalade has announced that he will take his talents nearly 500 miles south.

The Washington D.C. metropolitan area product will sign his letter of intent to the University of South Carolina, where he will have the opportunity to compete with the best of the best with head coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks in the Southeastern Conference.

The No. 4 overall student-athlete in the state of Maryland and the No. 31 offensive lineman in the nation selected South Carolina over several other top Power Five programs, including finalists Ohio State, Michigan, UNC, North Carolina State, Rutgers, and a strong late push from Maryland. The offensive lineman collected 31 total offers from schools during the recruitment process.

The big-framed trench warrior competes against South Carolina's first commitment, 6-foot-1, 199-pound safety Zahbari Sandy of St. Johns College High in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, and with the addition of the duo, the Gamecocks continue to make their mark in the fertile Washington D.C-Maryland-Virginia (DMV) area as the program builds their program "brick by brick" for the future.

While Zahbari and Tosin will still do battle on the high school gridiron this fall, their main focus will be to now combine their efforts to continue recruiting new student-athletes to join them in the Class of 2023 at South Carolina.

Babalade's verbal commitment to the Gamecocks further cements an offensive line class that already includes Trovon Baugh, Markee Anderson, Jatavius Shivers, as well as JUCO OL Isaiah Jatta out of Utah.



