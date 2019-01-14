Dennis Daley announced Monday night he will be competing in the NFL Combine, the first Gamecock to officially accept his invite.

At least one Gamecock will be showcasing his talent on a national level during the draft process.

Coming over from Georgia Military Academy, Daley stepped on campus and quickly vaulted into the starting lineup as the team's left guard and started there in all but one game since earning the starting job until he graduated in December.

Also see: Highly-touted guard likes what he sees from USC

Since graduating and playing in the Belk Bowl he's been training in preparation for the combine and individual workouts with the team.

The NFL Combine starts Feb. 26 and continue throughout March 4 with players going through workouts and different interviews with teams and other agents and scouts.

It will be held in Indianapolis and could feature other Gamecocks in the draft like Deebo Samuel or a few other South Carolina seniors.

For any Gamecock that is not selected to compete in the combine, South Carolina always holds a pro day before the draft on campus for any player wanting to workout in front of NFL scouts.

Also see: What Frank Martin said during his weekly press conference

Both Daley and Samuel will participate in the Reese's Senior Bowl which takes place Jan. 26 in Mobile, Alabama.

All this leads up to the draft, which is being held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee this year.