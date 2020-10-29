So far the 2020 season has been an up-and-down affair for the 2-3 South Carolina football team, but one constant has been the Gamecocks' renewed rushing attack.

Sophomore running back Kevin Harris has been the unquestioned workhorse and frankly the biggest surprise performer on the entire team under first-year running backs coach Des Kitchings this season.

Harris' newfound fame and accolades are all rightfully deserved but right behind him on the list of surprise Gamecocks this season is Harris' backup and backfield partner, Deshaun Fenwick.