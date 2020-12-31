Sophomore running back Deshaun Fenwick has entered the NCAA transfer portal, GamecockCentral.com has learned.

A member of the Gamecocks' 2018 recruiting class, Fenwick saw action in three seasons on the field.

As a freshman, he saw limited action, carrying the ball 21 times for 115 yards and a touchdown, preserving his redshirt due to playing in two games. Fenwick played in 5 contests as a sophomore, tallying 111 yards on 22 carries.

Fenwick's most substantial contribution came in year three, as he backed up Kevin Harris and logged 297 yards and a touchdown on the ground in addition to 14 catches and 108 yards receiving.