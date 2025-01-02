Gamecocks Complete In-State WR Trifecta With Addition of Donovan Murph

South Carolina finished out the hat-trick on in-state 4-star WRs today when Irmo's Donovan Murph announced his commitment during the Under Armour All-American Game. Murph joins fellow in-state 4-star WRs Jordon Gidron and Malik Clark, along with 3-star Jayden Sellers and out-of-state prospects Brian Rowe and Lex Cyrus to fill out one of the better WR recruiting groups in the country.

Murph is the #4 ranked prospect in the state of South Carolina and has an elite 6'3" frame. He picked the Gamecocks over a final group of Clemson and Colorado, among many other offers. Across 28 games in high school, Murph put up jaw-dropping numbers prior to skipping his senior season: 153 catches for 2,412 yards and 29 touchdowns.

The rangy WR also played basketball for Irmo, and has a knack for winning one-on-one battles using his size and box-out skills. He and Irmo QB AJ Brand led Irmo to a runner-up finish in the 5A Division II State Championship playoffs.

Murph's addition bolsters a 2025 Gamecock class that is already ranked #21 in the country and 10th in the SEC.