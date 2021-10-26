Details you may have missed
GamecockCentral.com used to run an article each week pointing out small details from the previous game that you may have missed during your first viewing.
We've decided to bring that feature back and below are some details you may have missed from South Carolina's loss to Texas A&M.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news