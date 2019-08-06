SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina junior defensive tackle Devontae Davis suffered a midfoot sprain in practice this week and the injury will likely require season-ending surgery, head coach Will Muschamp said Tuesday after practice.

"Probably will be season ending, just based on that position," Muschamp said. "We've got a lot of depth there and we feel good about where we are."

Davis, a former three-star prospect who joined the program in December out of Georgia Military College, still has a redshirt year available if he does indeed have to miss the season.

The New Ellenton, S.C. native graduated from Silver Bluff High School before being placed at GMC by the Gamecocks.

Senior defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw tweaked his ankle and was held out of Tuesday's workout, but will return to practice on Thursday.