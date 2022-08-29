The Gamecocks picked up their 20th commitment in the 2023 class this morning when 6'6" 239 LB 4-Star EDGE Desmond Umeozulu announced his verbal pledge to play his college ball in Columbia, South Carolina. Last weekend, when Xzavier McLeod and Zavion Hardy both committed, several South Carolina coaches tweeted a simple hashtag: #trenches. Umeozulu, along with McLeod, Hardy, and fellow EDGE Monteque Rhames has certainly given the #trenches an impressive upgrade in the 2023 class. Not to mention the OL class filled with 4-stars in Markee Anderson and Tree Babalade and impressive 3-stars in Trovon Baugh , Isaiah Jatta , and Jatavius Shivers . One of the biggest keys to competing in the SEC is filling out both lines of scrimmage with impressive players, and Umeozulu puts an exclamation point on the #trenches for the 2023 class.

Umeozulu also becomes the seventh 4-star to join the 2023 class, which already exceeds the six 4-stars in the 2022 class, and a couple of 4 and 5-star talents remain on the table before all is said in done for 2023. The Gamecocks received no 4-star OL or DL commitments in 2022, but now have six in 2023, a testament to Coach Shane Beamer and his staff making the offensive and defensive lines a priority in this cycle, and landing most of their targets. Umeozulu, who is ranked in the top 200 nationally, will become the highest-rated EDGE rusher for the Gamecocks since 5-star Jordan Burch in 2020, should the commitment stick through signing day.

Along with the boost to the 2023 class, landing Umeozulu continues to show that the Gamecocks' efforts to build a pipeline to the DMV (D.C., Maryland, Virginia) area are being rewarded, with Umeozulu joining Zahbari Sandy and Tree Babalade from that region. Another thing to watch will be whether this commitment has an impact on fellow DMV recruit, 5-star Nyckoles Harbor who has a relationship with Umeozulu and is set to officially visit South Carolina on September 17th for the UGA game.

Regardless, the addition of Umeozulu, who chose the Gamecocks over Ohio State, UNC, and Pitt, is a recruiting statement for Shane Beamer and his staff, who had a white-hot summer filled with quality commitments that rocketed them up the Rivals Team Rankings. Months ago, I said that South Carolina should be happy with a top 30 finish, and try for a top 20 finish in 2024. Now, with them winning the big boy recruiting battles earlier than expected, I think a top 20 finish is attainable in 2023, provided they can hold onto their verbal commitments and secure a few more by the Dec. 21st early signing date.