Looking to bolster its defensive backfield with an older player, South Carolina landed a commitment last week from Georgia Military College class fo 2021 cornerback Marcellas Dial, a Woodruff, S.C. native.

With his 20-plus years of experience, NJCAA Football Hall of Famer and GMC head coach Bert Williams has produced countless FBS and NFL standouts during his time in Milledgeville, Ga.

Williams chatted with GamecockCentral.com about what he's seen in Dial during the cornerback's time at GMC.