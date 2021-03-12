Dillon (S.C.) class of 2024 offensive tackle Josiah Thompson landed an offer from the previous South Carolina staff in November and earlier this week the new staff reaffirmed that scholarship for good measure.

"I loved it," Thompson said of the early attention from the Gamecocks. "I'm looking forward to building a relationship with the new staff and seeing that they have people that like you is cool. My dad graduated from there and I've watched them play on TV a lot. They're a good team."