We broke down the current situation of running back Dontavius Braswell on Thursday, as the four-star Georgia prospect is heading down the final stretch of his recruitment.

Nebraska and South Carolina are the two main players who are making the strongest case for the 2023 standout. It’s a rare battle between a pair of teams that don’t often go head-to-head for a prospect.

Cameron Upshaw Jr., a 2023 safety prospect, had the Huskers in his final five, but Nebraska was closer to No. 5 on that list than No. 1 before his Gamecocks commitment last Sunday.

So the last time that we can recall a recruitment coming down squarely to a Gamecocks-Huskers tussle was in 2019 when defensive lineman Jahkeem Green decommitted from South Carolina and flipped to Nebraska – though there were some other factors at play that led to that flip.

Although three other schools (Louisville, Boston College, and Georgia Tech) are still officially in the mix, this still very much feels like a two-team battle for Braswell. When writing that update on him, it got me thinking about some big-picture stuff between the two schools.

Each program is in a slightly similar situation. It’s definitely not a perfect one-to-one comparison, but some parallels are still present.