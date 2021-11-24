DJ Swearinger endorses Garnet Trust

Former South Carolina and NFL safety DJ Swearinger issued a statement of support for Garnet Trust, a platform that creates NIL opportunities for Carolina student-athletes.

"I am excited that name, image, and likeness has a platform in college football. There is a lot of hard work, dedication, and efforts devoted each week for athletes to accomplish things on the field," said Swearinger. "The next generation now has a chance to capitalize on this opportunity which can give each individual a better position to take care of themselves and their families. They will also benefit from learning the business side of football. Building a brand is the new way of life and it will be beneficial in many endeavors. Garnet Trust is going to be a huge advantage for our student-athletes in Columbia. I encourage any South Carolina athletics fan to support Garnet Trust and support our student-athletes."

South Carolina fans interested in learning more about Garnet Trust and supporting the organization can visit GarnetTrust.com.