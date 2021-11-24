DJ Swearinger endorses Garnet Trust
Former South Carolina and NFL safety DJ Swearinger issued a statement of support for Garnet Trust, a platform that creates NIL opportunities for Carolina student-athletes.
"I am excited that name, image, and likeness has a platform in college football. There is a lot of hard work, dedication, and efforts devoted each week for athletes to accomplish things on the field," said Swearinger. "The next generation now has a chance to capitalize on this opportunity which can give each individual a better position to take care of themselves and their families. They will also benefit from learning the business side of football. Building a brand is the new way of life and it will be beneficial in many endeavors. Garnet Trust is going to be a huge advantage for our student-athletes in Columbia. I encourage any South Carolina athletics fan to support Garnet Trust and support our student-athletes."
South Carolina fans interested in learning more about Garnet Trust and supporting the organization can visit GarnetTrust.com.
During his career in Columbia, the Greenwood native started 33 games while recording 244 tackles, 6 interceptions, and 3 defensive touchdowns. He became a second round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft pick and has 8 seasons of professional experience in the league under his belt.
In January, Swearinger purchased a recreation center in his hometown with plans to restore it and reopen it as the "The Swearinger Center."