Dominick Hill enters transfer portal

A few days after Jahmar Brown entered the transfer portal, a second Gamecock defensive back has joined him.

Dominick Hill is in the portal, Rivals confirmed, and will opt to continue his college career elsewhere.

Hill, who was courted by Oklahoma heavily before ultimately signing with South Carolina, didn't play much in two seasons with the Gamecocks.

He didn't play at all as a freshman in 2020 but appeared in four games this year with six tackles.