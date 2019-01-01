The fifth-year junior opted to return for his sixth year at South Carolina and not enter the NFL Draft.

Donell Stanley has officially made his decision about his professional future.

Stanley's decision, he said, was made up before the bowl game after conversations with Will Muschamp and he waited until today to announce his decision.

Proud to announce I will be wearing that gamecock uniform one more time this season. Thanks to gamecock nation for all your support, and let’s make 2019 special!!!

After a redshirt season and a season derailed one game in by injury, Stanley was granted a sixth year of eligibility this offseason that he opted to use.

Stanley, who will turn 24 right before the season starts, graduated in December and will likely start graduate school when returning to campus.



Stanley started every game during the regular season at center before moving to guard during the Belk Bowl with Zack Bailey out with a broken leg.

Over his career he's started 26 games: 14 at guard and 12 at center.

His coming back gives the Gamecocks options on an offensive line that is losing two starters in Zack Bailey and Dennis Daley.

Stanley can play guard or center, which means he could stay in the middle of the offensive line and let someone else fill in at guard or move to guard and hand center duties over to Hank Manos, who started the bowl game.

The team is now just waiting decisions from receiver Bryan Edwards and quarterback Jake Bentley.