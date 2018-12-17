The offensive lineman graduates Monday and will immediately start bowl prep for the Gamecocks Tuesday before ultimately having to make a decision on his professional career that he hasn’t begun to think about yet.

“I’m just taking it slow,” Stanley said Monday, “focusing on the season.”



Also see: Insider scoops on major targets before signing day

Stanley is listed as a redshirt junior that redshirted his freshman season before medically redshirting in 2016 after getting injured in the first game of the season at Vanderbilt.

If he comes back, it would be his sixth season of college football a year after already graduating.

Stanley, who will play in the Gamecocks’ bowl game Dec. 29 against Virginia, and said his decision will come quickly after that with the bowl game not having an impact on what he ultimately chooses.

“I don’t think so,” Stanley said. “I’m going to go talk to coach and see where I stand at for the NFL. That’s why it’s been off my mind and focusing on the game.”

Also see: What Frank Martin said previewing this week's games

Stanley was one of two Gamecock offensive linemen to graduate alongside Zack Bailey.

He said the team’s seniors got the day off practice Monday and Stanley said he’ll likely celebrate by going hunting before coming back to campus for the team’s bowl practice Tuesday.

“This is a big deal,” Stanley said of his degree. “This is why you come to school, for one thing, and all the effort and hard work in the class room pays off just as much as what we put in on the field. I’m proud of myself and I know everyone back home is, too.”

Also see: Hoops target breaks down latest visit

The Gamecocks (7-5) will play Virginia on Dec. 29 in the Belk Bowl (noon/ABC).

For Stanley and his decision looming, it could potentially be his last college game, and said he doesn’t need any added motivation for this game.

“You don’t look at it as a special game. It’s another game to play and we want to win,” he said. “I’m just ready for it.”