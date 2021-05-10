Dorman OL Markee Anderson planning summer visits
Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 offensive lineman Markee Anderson has early offers from South Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech and North Carolina already and is planning a busy summer ahead of visits once the dead period ends.
The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Anderson was originally offered by South Carolina football's prior staff last September and was re-offered by Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Greg Adkins in February.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news