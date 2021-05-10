Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman class of 2023 offensive lineman Markee Anderson has early offers from South Carolina, Florida State, Virginia Tech and North Carolina already and is planning a busy summer ahead of visits once the dead period ends.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound Anderson was originally offered by South Carolina football's prior staff last September and was re-offered by Shane Beamer and offensive line coach Greg Adkins in February.