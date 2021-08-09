Doty excited for Lloyd's debut

"I am really, really freakin excited for it," Doty said last week during the Gamecocks' media day. "I remember last year, just watching him and the way that he did things during camp last year, and the way he was able to get in and our of cuts and just do the things that MarShawn does really well. It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it. Just watching him out there doing his thing is special and I'm excited to have him back out there on the field, especially in the backfield with me."

The former five-star running back's first carry in a South Carolina uniform should come in less than a month when South Carolina opens its 2021 season on Sept. 4 against Eastern Illinois.

A moment that will be extra special for both players due to the bond they share.

Add Luke Doty to the long list of South Carolina fans who are counting down the days until MarShawn Lloyd's official debut in the Garnet and Black.

It's a moment that was delayed for an entire year when Lloyd tore his left ACL in a non-contact situation during a preseason practice last August, mere weeks before the season started.

Lloyd attacked his rehab this offseason and gained clearance to return to all team activities in the summer.

When the Gamecocks opened preseason camp on Friday, the Wilmington, Del. native was back on the field and doing what he loves, participating in his first full practice in nearly a year.

"I literally forget about me being hurt," Lloyd said Thursday on the eve of the practice. "I really don't think about it at all. When I'm on the field, I'm just there to play football. Everything has been going good so far."

Doty and Lloyd joined the South Carolina program together last January, becoming fast friends and impressing their coaches with their work ethic and leadership ability in the process.

The two roommates have shared workouts, holidays, dreams and likely some rough times too.

On opening week last year, Lloyd was dealing with accepting the fact that his season was over, while Doty entered the year as a third-string quarterback moonlighting as a wide receiver and just hoping to get on the field.

Fast forward to now, and Doty is the Gamecocks' projected starter at quarterback with the two set to share the backfield together for the first time.

It's fitting that Lloyd's first carry at South Carolina should come on a handoff from Doty.

"Very excited," Lloyd said. "We talked about it every day. He texted me late last night and said it's time. And it is. I know he's excited for me and I'm excited for him. We're ready to go. We talk about it all the time,"