Dowell Loggains accepts for Appalachian State head coaching job

Appalacian State University has officially confirmed the hire of South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains to its vacant head coaching position. ESPN's Pete Thamel, first reported the momentum between the two sides on Saturday afternoon, and Appalachian State officially released the news about an hour later.

Loggains arrived at South Carolina following the 2022 season as the second offensive coordinator of the Shane Beamer era, shortly after previous coordintor Marcus Satterfield took the job at Nebraska.

After a 5-7 season in 2023, South Carolina went 9-3 in 2024 and found an explosive offense in November, averaging 31.6 points per game this season and scoring at least 30 points in seven of 12 games. South Carolina finished the regular season 48th nationally in total offense, averaging 409.2 yards per game.

Appalachain State went 5-6 in the 2024 season, its second time in the last three years missing a bowl game. The Sun Belt program fired former head coach Shawn Clark following the regular season finale on Nov. 30.