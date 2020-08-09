The NBA is in the middle of its restart and there are a handful of players giving the Gamecocks plenty of reasons to tune in on a nightly basis.

The program has four former players in the NBA bubble right now with a few getting minutes in the playoff stretch.

The biggest Gamecock performance so far has come from PJ Dozier, who is putting up good minutes for the Denver Nuggets.

Since the season restarted, Dozier is averaging 19.6 minutes, 7.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 37.5 percent from the field.

He's playing for the third-place Nuggets, who are just 1.5 games back from the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference behind the Clippers.

Dozier had a really nice play in Saturday's overtime win over the Jazz, driving the lane and going behind the back and laying the ball in for an easy bucket.

Along with Dozier, the only other Gamecock who's logged minutes is Chris Silva, who's played in one game so far for the Miami Heat.

He played one game, pulling in one rebound.

The Gamecocks have two other players in the bubble in Sindarius Thornwell and Brian Bowen but neither have played so far since the league restarted.

If the season ended right now the Gamecocks would have three players in the playoffs right now.

Dozier would be there with the Nuggets, Silva's Heat would be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference followed by Bowen and the Pacers as the fifth seed in the East.