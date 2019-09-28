SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina will be without a handful of players this week against Kentucky.

Dylan Wonnum is not on the dress list and will not to play dealing with an injury. Jaylen Nichols is scheduled to start in his place.

Randrecous Davis and Keir Thomas are not on it but and not expected to play dealing with ankle injuries. Brad Johnson (groin) is XXXX as well.

AJ Turner, who had been dealing with a shoulder injury, is on the dress list as well and expected to add some depth at cornerback.

Kevin Harris (torn muscle) and Hank Manos (ankle) will both miss the game as well. Jamel Cook is not on the dress list either and, according to South Carolina media relations, it is not an injury.

Shilo Smith changed his number to 21 while Jay Urich moves back to No. 10 playing quarterback today.



Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network. View the full dress list below.