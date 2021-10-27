Dupre: 'I just want to be' at South Carolina

The outfielder committed to Texas A&M when Caillet was with the Aggies and, when Dupre opted to reopen his recruitment earlier this month, it was Caillet again landing his services as the newest member of the 2022 recruiting class.

“After I tore up my knee, he was there for me and all for me,” Dupre told GamecockCentral. “Once I the stuff with AM&M went down and I thought it was best to de-commit, he stayed with me through everything. It meant a lot to me. I want to play for him.”

Dupre committed to South Carolina Tuesday morning after taking a visit over the weekend to see the Gamecocks’ facilities and meeting the coaches and players.

The facilities were “top notch,” but what stood out to him more was the feel around the program while he was there.

“It was more the atmosphere and how everyone walked up to me and greeted me from the players to the coaches. It meant a lot for everyone to be so welcoming,” he said. “I love it there. The facilities there are top notch and the town is amazing. I just want to be there."

He also got the chance to meet Mark Kingston and have an extended conversation with the Gamecocks’ head coach and hear his recruiting pitch.

“He said from the very beginning when I got there he wanted me there. He was excited for me and to be there,” Dupre said. “He welcomed me with open arms. He was amazing and gave a good presentation on everything and made me want to be there even more.”

The senior out of Louisiana is coming off a serious knee injury that sidelined him for over a year and is just now getting back into playing, but Dupre said the Gamecocks like his speed along with his left-handed bat offensively.

“Just walk in the box knowing what I can do. I don’t walk into the box thinking I’m going to get beat,” he said. “Go in the box, do what I can do and take whatever mistake the pitcher makes and capitalize on it.”

The goal now for Dupre, who had 15 months to build up rush, is to get his reps back up at the plate and in the field before coming to South Carolina next year.

He did some of that in the fall but needs more as he gets closer to his collegiate career.

The fall was the first time I played in 15 months so trying to get my reps up to where I want them to be,” Dupre said. “I know on paper it says I’m 100 percent but I know I’m not. I’m just trying to get back to where I was before and better than what I was before.”