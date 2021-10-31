Dutch Fork's Jarvis Green is one to know

Recruiting fans are already well aware of Dutch Fork senior wide receiver Antonio Williams, but there’s another playmaker for the Silver Foxes who people need to know.

Class of 2023 running back Jarvis Green has rushed for 1,046 yards and 23 touchdowns on just 96 carries in eight games this season and college coaches have started to take notice.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is hearing from South Carolina, among others.

Green took a visit to Columbia for the Gamecocks’ win over Troy when he spent some time with running backs coach Montario Hardesty.

"It was pretty good," Green said. "The atmosphere was great. It was just great all around. I love Coach Mo. He introduced himself to me. He said he loves my film and everything and he said the first offer was going to come real soon."

In the time between this interview and now Green did add his first offer with Charlotte extending a scholarship opportunity.

He says the Gamecocks' coaches have told him they're high on his game.

"Just to stay patient," Green said. "I believe in Coach Mo. He doesn't lie, so I'm just going to take it day by day."

Green has enjoyed the process of getting to know Hardesty.

"He's a cool coach," Green said. "He's cool, calm and collected. I think he's probably one of the best coaches at USC right now."

Green lists Virginia Tech, Wake Forest and Clemson as other schools he's hearing from a lot. This past weekend, he visited App State.