Dylan Wonnum announces return

Continuing a recent trend of South Carolina upperclassmen returning to school rather than leaving early, Gamecocks offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum announced on Friday his plans to come back for another season in Columbia.

The senior from Tucker, Ga. started three years in a row, primarily playing right tackle, before an injury cut his 2021 season short six games in.

Named to Athlon’s preseason fourth-team All-SEC unit prior to this year, Wonnum returns as part of a unit that will return most if not all of its starters from this season.

A former four-star prospect, the Tucker High graduate was ranked the No. 9 offensive tackle in the 2018 class.

Josh Vann, Zacch Pickens, Jordan Strachan, Brad Johnson, R.J. Roderick and Eric Douglas have all recently announced their return to the program.

