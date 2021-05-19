Eamon Smalls planning June South Carolina visit
A physically impressive young prospect, Beaufort (S.C.) class of 2023 defensive tackle Eamon Smalls earned an early offer from the previous South Carolina staff last summer and now he's been getting to know the new Gamecocks staff, he said at the Atlanta Rivals Camp a few weeks ago.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news