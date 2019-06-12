Earl Timberlake recaps 'great' South Carolina visit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASKETBALLCHARLOTTESVILLE, VA.—The Gamecocks have already landed one big commitment from DeMatha (Md.) this recruiting cycle and are trying for one more, just in a differen...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news