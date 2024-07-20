The gauntlet that is the Gamecocks' October schedule ends with perhaps the most winnable of the bunch, but only by a slight degree. I don't think any team usually looks forward to playing a program as storied as the Oklahoma Sooners on their home soil. Still, the heights Oklahoma reached in the Big 12 haven't been quite so high as of late, with the Sooners failing to produce a first-team All-American since 2019, and missing 3 straight Big 12 title games to end their tenure in the league. Still, they seem to be on the upswing after an above-average 2023, yet their 2024 schedule is going to be full of SEC teams ready to welcome them to their new conference, and it remains to be seen how they will hold up.