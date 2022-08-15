Early Football Previews and Predictions: Week 8 Texas A&M
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
After an early schedule that could set the stage for a fascinating back half of the season, and a mid-season BYE week, the Gamecocks face their cross-division foe in Texas A&M during week 8 of the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news