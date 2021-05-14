Early offense leads Gamecocks to series-opening win

South Carolina picked up 12 hits—the most since putting up 14 against LSU in game three—and walked a season high 13 times as they take game one of a series for the first time since Week 2 of SEC play.

The Gamecocks started early and were able to slug their way to a 12-6 drubbing of Kentucky to snap a six-game losing streak in series openers in league play, shaking off some of the offensive cobwebs lingering over the last three series.

Sometimes a good, old-fashion offensive onslaught is good for the soul, and South Carolina was on the right end of one Friday night in Kentucky.

“It’s awesome. It shows all the hard work we’ve put into it with the coaching staff and putting together a new plan at the plate," Brady Allen said. "We’re all on board with it, 100 percent. In baseball you can’t just learn something new and apply it instantly. It takes a bunch of time so stick with us. I’m almost positive this isn’t a fluke. Hopefully this will be the new Gamecock offense.”

Things started quick, plating four runs in the first inning on five hits and the team’s momentum-based offense didn’t stop as it buried Kentucky early.

The Gamecocks (29-18, 13-12 SEC) scored at least three runs in three of the first six innings Friday night, putting up 10 hits and eight walks as they found plenty of non-home run ways to scratch across runs.

Things started early with RBI singles from Wes Clarke and Josiah Sightler before a two-run triple from Braylen Wimmer as part of a four-run first.

“It was huge, it really was," Mark Kingston said. "We really wanted to get off to a fast star and we did that. Brannon wasn’t his best today but he gives you a chance to win. Getting out in front there was nice to get that feeling.”

They’d get three apiece in the fourth and fifth inning. After Kentucky made it a one-run game in the third inning, the Gamecocks responded with three more thanks to a RBI hits from Brady Allen and Josiah Sightler and a David Mendham sacrifice fly.

Allen finished reaching in five of his six plate appearances with three hits, three runs scored, a RBI, two walks and two stolen bases while Josiah Sightler went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double, walk and two runs driven in Friday.

Six of the Gamecocks nine starters picked up hits with three—Allen, Sightler and Wimmer, who finished a single away from the cycle—having three-hit days.

“They took great at-bats all night. They really did," Kingston said. "They hit the ball hard, used the whole field, everything we want them to do. When they’re going well we obviously have a chance to score runs.”

In the fifth three runs came across with the benefit of just one hit, plating two via a wild pitch.

The offensive onslaught was great for starter Brannon Jordan, who gave the Gamecocks a chance to win in his second-career Friday night start.

Jordan gave up three runs—all of which came in the third inning—tossing five innings while not necessarily having his best stuff.

He’d scatter five hits and walk four more but only gave up the three runs with Kentucky stranding five over the course of his outing. Jordan (5-4, 3.66 ERA) struck out six and threw a season-high 106 pitches, 60 of those being strikes.

Kentucky made it closer than it needed to be late, but Julian Bosnic pitched 2.2 perfect innings to end the game for his third save of the season.

"The focus now is on tomorrow cause every game you play gets a little bit bigger, a little more important," Kingston said. "I thought we had a really good approach all the way around today: pitching, offensively, played pretty good defense. Had a couple moments where it wasn’t so great but for the most part we played a really good baseball game.”