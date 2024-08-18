I know this is the preview you've all been waiting for all summer. With just two weeks to go until the Gamecocks 2024 season kicks off, we've got two games left to preview. Before we get to the big Thanksgiving rivalry matchup, South Carolina hosts the in-state Wofford Terriers in Week 13. Wofford had a rough 2023, going 2-9, but winning their final two games against the Citadel and Furman to try to carry some momentum into 2024. Their defense wasn't bad, but the offense couldn't get much going ranking third-worst in the FCS with just 248.5 yards per game.

Terriers on Offense

Wofford returns their leading rusher in RB Ryan Ingram, who put up 837 yards on the ground and 6 TDs for the Terriers in 2023. They also return QB Paul Seeley V, who had a pretty pedestrian stat line in 2023, completing only 51% of his passes and throwing just 3 TDs to 6 INTs. The Terriers relied heavily on their running attack, but it's hard to say they were all that successful at anything they tried last year. It's no surprise that Wofford averaged a measly 13.8 PPG last season. The good news is that there is really nowhere to go but up for the Terriers, and they have 3 new freshmen in the QB room who could push Seeley for playing time should he struggle again.

Terriers on Defense

Wofford did have a slightly better time on defense in 2023. The Terriers’ defense ranked 55th in the FCS with 25.3 points allowed per game last season, a stat made even more impressive when you consider just how little the Wofford offense was giving the team, keeping the defense out there for the majority of most games. Brandon Maina was a stand-out along the front, collecting 4.0 sacks, and six tackles. He returns for his senior year to give the Terriers a solid starting point for 2024. Still, Wofford's efforts against their only P5 opponent last year ended in a 45-7 drubbing against Pittsburgh. It's unlikely that the Terriers will be able to slow down South Carolina in Williams-Brice Stadium, even if they are pretty good on offense again.

Way Too Early Prediction

There's really no reason that South Carolina shouldn't win this game with ease. It should be a nice warm-up ahead of the Week 14 bout vs. Clemson and allow South Carolina to rest anyone who might be banged up late in the season. The Gamecocks will still need to deliver the death blow somewhat early to keep Wofford from lingering around in the 2nd half, but it's hard to predict anything other than a sound South Carolina victory here.

South Carolina 35 - Wofford 6