Charlotte (N.C.) Charlotte Catholic class of 2024 tight end Jack Larsen started the summer with a trip to South Carolina, was back in Columbia for a team event later in June, and finished with a third trip on Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder was one of around 25 priority Gamecock targets who were in town for the Carolina Cookout on the final open recruiting day of the summer before teams start preseason camp.

"It went great," Larsen told Gamecock Central. "When we got there we got on the golf carts and took a tour of campus. When I've been there, it was for the camp and then 7-on-7, so I had only really seen the facilities, so it was nice to see the campus life and stuff like that. We went back and we had some lunch at the food trucks and then we hung out and played some cornhole and that was the day. So it was a good time."