In this update for GamecockCentral.com members, we have the early insight on potential offensive coordinators to watch with Mike Bobo reportedly heading to Auburn.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Early word on OC

For a limited time only, use the code Gamecocks at checkout and get your first year of Gamecock Central's award-winning coverage for just $50. Not sure yet, use the code GCPOD for a 30-day free trial.

If you're a completely new user, sign up and subscribe by clicking here!

If you already have a user name, just log in and click here to subscribe