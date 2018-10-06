GamecockCentral.com

Jake Bentley is on the dress list despite a knee injury but is not expected to start. Michael Scarnecchia is the expected starter, although Bentley was a game-time decision heading into the game.

Bentley is wearing a hefty brace on his knee during the team's entrance and in pregame warmups.

Josh Belk, who missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury is off the list and won't contribute in the defensive line rotation for the third straight week.

Jamyest Williams and Bryan Edwards, who both left last week's game against Kentucky with injuries, are on the list and expected to play. Will Muschamp said Williams had been limited in what he could do but practiced.

Eldridge Thompson and OrTre Smith, who both will have season-ending surgery, are not on the list. D.J. Wonnum, who is expected out until at least the bye week, is on it.

J.T. Ibe, who is out this week with a knee injury, is not on the list.

Chad Terrell, who is coming off an ACL injury, is dressed for the first time this season and will play, Muschamp said this week.

South Carolina (2-2, 1-2 SEC) will host Missouri (3-1, 0-1 SEC) at noon Saturday. View the full dress list below.

