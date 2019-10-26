SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Another week, another school record for Bryan Edwards.

With his third-quarter catch Saturday, Edwards becomes the school record holder for most career receptions at South Carolina with 208, passing the previous record of 207 held by Kenny McKinley.

He entered Saturday needing five catches to surpass McKinley, and got to it in the third quarter with the Gamecocks leading Tennessee 21-17.

Edwards already holds the record for consecutive games with a catch at 46, which also broke the record held by McKinley.

He moved into second all-time in receiving yards Saturday as well with the catch, passing McKinley, and needs 260 more yards to surpass Alshon Jeffery's school record of 3,042 yards.

If he hauls in four more touchdowns, he'll also hold that record as well.

Edwards now has 45 catches this season for 554 yards and four touchdowns.