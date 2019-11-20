SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Bryan Edwards is doubtful for South Carolina's final game of the season against Clemson, Will Muschamp announced Wednesday.

Edwards, who's been dealing with a knee injury and had a scope on his meniscus Wednesday morning and will "miss the Clemson game most likely."

It's an injury, Muschamp said, similar to what Edwards had in high school and it swelled up even more this week so he and the team doctors went in and cleaned it out.

"I hurt for Bryan," he said. "He's certainly deserving of walking out of here with all the records and something I envisioned him doing this year. He's had an unbelieveable year for us."

If Edwards is out, it means he'll finish a touchdown shy of tying the school record for career touchdown receptions. He already has the career mark for receiving yards and receptions, both set this year.

That means the Gamecocks will likely be without their best receiver for the second straight game.

"If he's unable to go, it's a huge blow," Muschamp said. "As a defensive coordinator, Brent (Venebles) would have to account for him. He'd have to make sure he's covered down and make sure he had someone on top of him at times. Those are things, to me, if he's unable to go you have to make sure you account for. That certianly hurts you from an explosive play standpoint."

Spencer Eason-Riddle tore his ACL and will miss the Clemson game as well waiting to go through surgery.

Muschamp said they will be getting guys like Chavis Dawkins and AJ Tuner back this week as well coming off hamstring injuries.

Nick Muse is still waiting to have surgery on his ACL with the training staff waiting until the swelling goes down.

The Gamecocks (4-7, 3-5 SEC) are on a bye week before kicking off Nov. 30 against Clemson at noon on ESPN.