But, the memory of Edwards for Gamecock fans shouldn't be of that failed touchdown, but of one of the best receivers to ever come through Columbia.

The senior receiver who likely won't play in next week's rivalry game against Clemson after a knee scope, effectively ending his career at South Carolina.

If what Will Muschamp said holds true, the last image of Bryan Edwards playing a game at South Carolina will be him sliding out of the back of the end zone, trying to do everything in his power to will his team to a victory against App State.

If he doesn't play this week—he's listed by Muschamp as doubtful—he'll finish as the Gamecocks' all-time leader in receptions (234) and yards (3,045) and finish two shy of breaking the record for most career receiving touchdowns with 22.

But he's also going to finish in the top five all-time in the SEC for career receptions as well, finishing third behind Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt) and Earl Bennett (Vanderbilt).

His almost 3,500 yards are good for fourth all-time behind just Matthews, Amari Cooper (Alabama) and Terrence Edwards (Georgia).

This year, he's fourth right now in receiving yards with 816, tied for first in receptions with 71—only LSU's Justin Jefferson has as many—and is tied for sixth with six receiving touchdowns.

In terms of his stats this year, he's fifth among all receivers in yards after catch with 540 and will finish his senior season with an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 77.9 averaging 11.5 yards per reception.

He carried the Gamecocks' offense for the majority of the season and is one of just 13 players this season with at least 100 targets this season. He's been targeted 107 times in 10 games this season.

So while he might not go home with all the records or play on some of the greatest teams in school history, Edwards should easily be considered one of the top five pass catchers to come through the South Carolina program along with guys like Sterling Sharpe, Alshon Jeffery, Kenny McKinley and others.

When asked about getting the most after coming back for his senior season, all Edwards can do is smirk and respond with a simple, "Yeah," knowing how vital this year was for him on multiple fronts.

He became a father, maturing as he inches closer to graduation and his professional career. He will see his name on the sides of Williams-Brice for years to come until someone unseats his record.

He also boosted his draft stock and, if he continues to show out at the combine and the university's pro day, could be a second or third round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Right now he's considered probably a fourth or fifth round pick.