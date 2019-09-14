“I don’t believe in moral victories,” Bryan Edwards said. “I’m a competitor, I want to win. We lost and that’s what it is. We competed but we lost.”

Most fans recognize that the Gamecocks showed progress today as 25-point underdogs against Alabama, a game they lost 47-23. It’s safe to say the players don’t feel the same way, and aren’t taking any moral victories from today’s loss.

South Carolina played better than some expected, especially on offense, and kept it close for longer than anticipated.

“As a competitor, you want to go out and play hard, which we do, but today we didn’t get the job done.” Donell Stanley said.

Statistically speaking the Gamecocks played well, racking up 459 yards of total offense, including 324 passing yards. Edwards contributed to that, grabbing nine passes for 79 yards. Nine catches is a career-high for him but that didn’t seem to matter when asked if he took anything away from it.

“Not really, I mean I knew I was going to get targets, just had to take advantage of those,” he said. “I wish we could’ve hit that double move down the middle of the field but you know it is what it is. Like I said I don’t really take moral victories."

The defense left a lot to be desired on the field today, stifling Alabama’s rushing attack, but giving up 495 yards through the air.

“I feel like there was progress throughout the game, you see the high points, but it’s nothing to be too glad about, we lost,” Ernest Jones said. “They came out they were a better team, they did some things that just beat us. It’s not like a moral victory."