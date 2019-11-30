SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

South Carolina will officially be without their leading receiver Saturday but will get a few players back into the fold as well.

Bryan Edwards is not on the team's dress list and will not play today recovering from a knee scope.

This effectively ends the senior's career at South Carolina with him the all-time leader for receptions and yards. He finishes two touchdowns shy of breaking that school record as well.

He ends his season as the team's leading receiver, catching 71 passes for 816 this year. The next leading receiver, Shi Smith, has 38 receptions for 449 yards entering Saturday.

He was not seen in Gamecock Walk or during the receiver portion of warm ups more than 90 minutes before kickoff.

Edwards needs two touchdowns to set the school record for a career after breaking records this season for career receptions and yards.

He's been by far the team's best receiver this season, leading the team with 71 catches for 816 yards and six touchdowns. The next closest receiver is Shi Smith with 38 catches for 449 yards and two scores.

OrTre Smith, who's missed the last few games with a knee injury, was part of early warmups as well and on the dress list.

Dakereon Joyner will miss Saturday's game as well, still in concussion protocol after taking a nasty hit two weeks ago against Texas A&M.

AJ Turner dressed out as well along with Dylan Wonnum and Tavien Feaster. Chavis Dawkins and Shi Smith, both nursing hamstring injuries, both dressed as well.

The Gamecocks are preparing for their arch rival Clemson with kick off scheduled for noon on ESPN.

View the full dress list below.

