Edwards hauled in 14 catches against Vanderbilt, which tied a school record, in a 24-7 win against the Commodores.

The senior is already the school record holder for receptions, who is closing in on the all-time receiving yards and touchdowns records as well, decided that wasn’t enough Saturday night and decided to tie another longstanding school record as well.

Bryan Edwards’s name is already going up on the turnstiles at Williams-Brice sooner rather than later. It’s not a matter of if; it’s a matter of when.

“It’s a blessing man. It’s a testament to all the work I put in this offseason on my body and being in the right space mentally,” Edwards said. “It’s a blessing. I’m honored, man."

He joins the likes of Zola Davis, Kenny McKinley, Tori Gurley and Deebo Samuel as guys to bring in 14 catches in a game, most of who are considered some of the best receivers to ever play in Columbia.

And, as Bryan Edwards goes on his defensive scorched-earth march this season, it might be hard to keep him out of the Gamecocks’ best receiver of all time category.

This is by no means saying Edwards is the best receiver in South Carolina history—it’s difficult to unseat guys like Alshon Jeffery and Sterling Sharpe—but if he continues his trajectory, he will hold all three major career records for a receiver, something Jeffery or McKinley didn’t do.

Sharpe was the last player to leave South Carolina with his name atop all three records.

Edwards already has the receptions record and needs just 88 yards and three touchdowns to be in sole possessions of all three major records for a receiver at South Carolina.

“He continues to set every record at that position at the University of South Carolina. You think about some of the greats who played here and Bryan’s certainly in that category,” Will Muschamp said. “His competitive edge is off the charts with the way he practices, the way he prepares and the way he does everything. It’s awesome.”

For an in-state guy who came to South Carolina with the hopes of having his name included when talking about greats like Sharpe, Jeffery, McKinley and others, he’s certainly there now.

“I mean, I always held myself to that standard,” he said earlier this week. “That’s what I wanted to be when I stepped on campus and felt like I did a great job working towards it. It’s an honor to have your name out there. I feel like I deserve it. I worked for it.”

But, along with a standout career coming to a close, Edwards is having one of the best seasons in school history for a receiver.



He’s on pace for 82 receptions, 968 yards and just shy of seven touchdowns, which would all be career marks for him.

It’d be just the second time since 2000 a Carolina receiver had at least 80 catches, 960 yards and five touchdowns; the last was Jeffery in 2010.

There’s still at least three games left to play this season for Edwards as he continues to chase down these records—he said he wants all three—and continues to cement himself as one of the best receivers to play in Columbia.

“Unbelievable. The guy’s effort and competitive edge, he competes every down like it’s his last down,” Muschamp said. “We’re certainly going to miss him, but he’s going to go down as one of the Gamecock greats of all time.”