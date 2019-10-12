SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

Bryan Edwards notched his first of potentially many records Saturday afternoon in Athens.

With his catch in the first quarter, Edwards now has a catch in 44 consecutive games, which breaks Kenny McKinley's previous school record.

This is Edwards's 44th-career game, which means he's had a catch in every game of his career so far, dating all the way back to his true freshman season in 2016.

Edwards currently has 28 catches for 353 yards this season with two touchdowns, leading the Gamecocks in all three categories.

Edwards has a chance to set numerous school records before his career ends at the end of this season, needing 17 receptions, five touchdowns and 461 yards to be alone at the top of the record books in all three categories.

After the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2 SEC) finish up with Georgia Saturday, they'll return home for a kick off against Florida before hitting the road again to go to Tennessee.