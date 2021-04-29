EJ Lightsey considering summer official
South Carolina's prior staff was first to offer Fitzgerald (Ga.) class of 2022 linebacker EJ Lightsey back in November before the three-star linebacker ran up an offer list of over 20 schools.Behin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news