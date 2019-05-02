The senior has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, Will Muschamp said on Thursday.

South Carolina linebacker Eldridge Thompson will get another season with the Gamecocks.

Thompson played in the first three games of the season, but then missed the rest of the year after having surgery to repair shoulder problems that lingered from his time in junior college.

The Houston, Texas, native also missed his first season and redshirted at Coffeyville Junior College in 2014, due to an ankle injury.

The senior collected five tackles in three games this season after playing in 12 games the year before, his first in Columbia.

Thompson has primarily played as a reserve at the WILL linebacker position and on special teams.

*** Not a subscriber? Get in-depth and insider coverage of the South Carolina Gamecocks with a subscription to GamecockCentral.com!