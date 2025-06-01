Elite ATH Sequel Patterson Reclassifies to 2026 What It Means for the Gam

Sequel Patterson, the elite athlete out of Fort Mill, South Carolina, has officially reclassified from the class of 2027 to 2026 — a major development that could have significant implications for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina has made Patterson a top priority over multiple cycles and was one of the first schools to offer him. That early attention has clearly paid off, with the Gamecocks continuing to maintain strong momentum in his recruitment.

Ranked No. 128 nationally, Patterson sits as the No. 2 overall player in South Carolina and the No. 5 athlete in the country according to Rivals. Other recruiting services have gone even higher, with some listing him as a top-three athlete and even a top-10 overall prospect in the early 2027 rankings, alongside fellow elite recruit Joshua Dobson.

So, what does this reclassification mean for South Carolina?

Simply put — it’s a good sign. Patterson has visited campus recently, including a key trip for South Carolina’s spring game, where he was surrounded by several other top 2027 (now 2026) prospects. The weekend left a strong impression on many, and Patterson in particular hinted at future plans with other targets via Instagram, posting eye emojis and tagging fellow prospects. While other major programs like Georgia and Michigan remain in the mix, it’s clear that South Carolina is in a strong position right now.

The Gamecocks have recent success with reclassifications. Last cycle, two highly-ranked 2026 prospects — 4-star wide receivers Donovan Murph (Irmo, SC) and Jordon Gidron (Columbia, SC) — reclassified into the 2025 class. Both were major gets: Murph was a top-150 recruit nationally, and Gidron was considered a top-10 player early in the 2026 cycle before committing to South Carolina over major offers from Alabama and Georgia.

Where would Patterson play?

Though listed as an “athlete,” South Carolina is actively recruiting him for both sides of the ball — offense and defense. He’s not necessarily expected to be the next Travis Hunter, playing both ways, but the coaching staff has made it clear they value his versatility. Patterson projects as a standout at either wide receiver or defensive back, much like current Gamecocks Nyck Harbor and Vicari Swain, who were also recruited with two-way potential. Once on campus, a decision on his primary position would likely come down to where he can make the biggest impact early.

For now, this move into the 2026 class accelerates the timeline and potentially gives South Carolina a faster path to locking in one of the top overall prospects in the country.