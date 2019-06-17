News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-17 13:21:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite junior OT breaks down latest with Gamecocks

Chris Clark • GamecockCentral
@GCChrisClark
GamecockCentral.com football/recruiting insider
GamecockCentral.com offers in-depth & insider coverage of South Carolina Gamecocks football, recruiting, baseball, basketball. News, rosters, schedules, scores, message boards, rankings, stats, polls.

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL RECRUITING

When Camden County High's seven-on-seven squad rolled through Columbia on Thursday and Friday last week, one of South Carolina's biggest 2021 recruiting targets was also in tow.

Offensive tackle Micah Morris, one of the best in the country regardless of position in the junior class, returned to South Carolina once again for the two-day trip.

What did he think?

Qw0mgtosqmtfcppqdbfd
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}