Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland class of 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle has already visited South Carolina several times in the summer and on Saturday night he experienced the program on a gameday for the first time as a recruit.

"It was definitely a great experience, meeting all of the nice fans, talking to the coaches, seeing the players warm up and checking out the recruit suite," Pringle said. "It was definitely something awesome. Seeing the Gamecock Walk. It was definitely something I needed to see."