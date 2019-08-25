SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

A few days after seeing his try out end with the Bears, Elliott Fry now has a new home in the NFL.

After getting cut by Chicago, Fry was signed by the Baltimore Ravens Sunday morning, the team announced, and will get another chance to play professionally.

Fry had a storied career at South Carolina, finishing as the school's all-time leading scorer with 359.

He also top five all time in field goals made in a season (20), attempted (28 and 25), holds the school record for extra points made (54) and taken (55) in one year.

In terms of his career, his 66 field goals made are second all time in school history and he's hit a 55-yarder, which is tied for second-longest in school history.

Fry started his career in coaching but signed a deal with the Orlando Apollos, where he went a perfect 14-for-14 in eight games and signed a free agent deal with the Bears before training camp started.

After getting cut, he signed his deal with the Ravens and will start competing for a roster spot. The Ravens have an all-pro kicker in Justin Tucker, who's one of the best kickers in the league, on the roster.

Baltimore has one preseason game left, Aug. 29 agains the Redskins, before starting its season Sept. 8 against Miami.