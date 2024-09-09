COLUMBIA, S.C. (September 9, 2024) – University of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and punter Kai Kroeger has been selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. The two were honored for their performances in Saturday’s convincing 31-6 win at Kentucky.

Emmanwori, a 6-3, 227-pound junior from Irmo, S.C., was all over the field on Saturday, posting a game-high seven tackles. He sealed the victory with a 24-yard “pick-six” in the fourth quarter, his third interception in his last four games. Emmanwori led a Gamecock defense that limited Kentucky to just 183 yards of total offense including 44 through the air, and kept the Wildcats out of the endzone.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 213-pound fifth-year senior from Lake Forest, Ill., was outstanding in the field position battle in a game that was dictated by the defenses. He punted five times for a 51.6-yard average, with four of his five punts covering more than 50 yards (54, 57, 53 and a season-best 58-yarder). Two of the 2022 All-American’s punts were spotted inside the 20-yard line. It’s the fifth time that Kroeger has been recognized as an SEC Player of the Week during his career.

It’s the second week in a row that a pair of Gamecocks earned SEC Player of the Week distinction. EDGE rushers Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart shared SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week accolades following the season opening win over Old Dominion.

Emmanwori, Kroeger and the rest of the SEC-leading Gamecocks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will be in SEC action again this week when they host No. 16/17 LSU Tigers (1-1, 0-0 SEC) in a noon kick on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Williams-Brice Stadium.