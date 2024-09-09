PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1YMTVGM1ZUWk5KJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVgxNUYzVlRaTkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Emmanwori and Kroeger Earn SEC Player of the Week Recognition

Caleb Alexander • GamecockScoop
Publisher
@GamecockyCaleb
COLUMBIA, S.C. (September 9, 2024) – University of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week and punter Kai Kroeger has been selected as the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced today. The two were honored for their performances in Saturday’s convincing 31-6 win at Kentucky.

Emmanwori, a 6-3, 227-pound junior from Irmo, S.C., was all over the field on Saturday, posting a game-high seven tackles. He sealed the victory with a 24-yard “pick-six” in the fourth quarter, his third interception in his last four games. Emmanwori led a Gamecock defense that limited Kentucky to just 183 yards of total offense including 44 through the air, and kept the Wildcats out of the endzone.

Kroeger, a 6-4, 213-pound fifth-year senior from Lake Forest, Ill., was outstanding in the field position battle in a game that was dictated by the defenses. He punted five times for a 51.6-yard average, with four of his five punts covering more than 50 yards (54, 57, 53 and a season-best 58-yarder). Two of the 2022 All-American’s punts were spotted inside the 20-yard line. It’s the fifth time that Kroeger has been recognized as an SEC Player of the Week during his career.

It’s the second week in a row that a pair of Gamecocks earned SEC Player of the Week distinction. EDGE rushers Kyle Kennard and Dylan Stewart shared SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week accolades following the season opening win over Old Dominion.

Emmanwori, Kroeger and the rest of the SEC-leading Gamecocks (2-0, 1-0 SEC) will be in SEC action again this week when they host No. 16/17 LSU Tigers (1-1, 0-0 SEC) in a noon kick on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Join us on the Insider's Forum to talk more about the Kentucky win or the upcoming game vs. LSU.

